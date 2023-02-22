Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 92,242 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,954 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 92,242 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Oracle to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

