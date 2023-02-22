Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 4,972 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 22.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MSCI by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in MSCI by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in MSCI by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $524.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $507.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.22. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $572.50.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.10.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.