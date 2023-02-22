Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,513 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUM. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,509,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,300,000 after purchasing an additional 467,690 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,038,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,857,000 after purchasing an additional 420,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,489,000 after purchasing an additional 381,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,325,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.81.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $130.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.43 and its 200-day moving average is $121.45. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $133.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

