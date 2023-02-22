Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,522 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $7,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 101.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,668,000 after acquiring an additional 108,672 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.4% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 107,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,856,000 after acquiring an additional 39,358 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 2.0 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAA. Truist Financial cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.54.

MAA stock opened at $164.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.78. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.13 and a 12 month high of $217.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.00%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also

