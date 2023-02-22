Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,074 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total transaction of $1,030,365.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at $956,409.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $279,168.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,863.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total value of $1,030,365.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at $956,409.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,313 shares of company stock worth $30,355,027 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.6 %

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $431.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $421.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.91, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $601.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

