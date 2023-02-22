Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,035 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $860.13 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $873.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $822.47 and its 200 day moving average is $783.75. The stock has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.64 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.