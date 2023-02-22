Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.5% during the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 58,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 473,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,782,000 after acquiring an additional 122,855 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

ELS stock opened at $71.27 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $83.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average is $67.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.19%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.