Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Gap Down to $45.92

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.92, but opened at $40.69. Children’s Place shares last traded at $40.98, with a volume of 21,786 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLCE shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Children’s Place from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

Children’s Place Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,294,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 24.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,875,000 after acquiring an additional 253,484 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 363.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 164,123 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 73.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 147,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 852.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 138,212 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.