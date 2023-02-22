Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Gap Down to $45.92

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.92, but opened at $40.69. Children’s Place shares last traded at $40.98, with a volume of 21,786 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLCE shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Children’s Place from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.98.
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
