Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) is Silver Point Capital L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

Silver Point Capital L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy comprises 0.3% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Silver Point Capital L.P.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CHK. Citigroup began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.80.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of CHK traded up $2.19 on Wednesday, hitting $80.23. 620,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,452. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.87. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.