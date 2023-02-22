Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,880 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises 0.4% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after purchasing an additional 223,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,126,000 after purchasing an additional 606,893 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 23.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,943,619 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $391,589,000 after purchasing an additional 553,552 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.08.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LNG stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.04. 166,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.21 and a 52 week high of $182.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

