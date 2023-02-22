Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.25

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHE.UN. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of TSE CHE.UN traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.54. The company had a trading volume of 124,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,156. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.24. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.55. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$6.65 and a 52 week high of C$10.19.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

