Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) EVP Shannon M. Parisotto Sells 4,558 Shares

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 2.5 %

CRL stock traded down $6.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.60. The company had a trading volume of 523,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,453. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.49 and a 200-day moving average of $221.24. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $308.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 399.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,285,000 after buying an additional 883,029 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,675,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 51.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 976,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,144,000 after purchasing an additional 331,084 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 874,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,613,000 after purchasing an additional 319,095 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Charles River Laboratories International

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.91.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

