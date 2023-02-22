CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Stock Price Up 9.1%

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.72. 156,967 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 165,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

CHAR Technologies Stock Up 13.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.34.

CHAR Technologies Company Profile

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into renewable gases and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated biochar; Cleanfyre, a solid bio fuel; and high temperature pyrolysis technology, which transform organic waste streams to renewable outputs, as well as converting woody materials.

