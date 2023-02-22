CEVA, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CEVA in a research note issued on Thursday, February 16th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CEVA’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for CEVA’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.34 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

CEVA Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on CEVA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CEVA from $58.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised CEVA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen raised their price target on CEVA from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $31.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98, a PEG ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.14. CEVA has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $42.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CEVA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

Get Rating

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Further Reading

