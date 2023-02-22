Centiva Capital LP Sells 203,080 Shares of Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC)

Centiva Capital LP cut its position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,080 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP owned 1.04% of Focus Impact Acquisition worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Focus Impact Acquisition Stock Performance

FIAC stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Focus Impact Acquisition Company Profile

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

