Centiva Capital LP Invests $1.90 Million in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 3rd quarter worth $4,373,000. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 3rd quarter worth $18,672,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,081,000 after acquiring an additional 347,492 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 3rd quarter worth $7,145,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 3rd quarter worth $32,329,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Signify Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.15.

Shares of NYSE:SGFY opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. Signify Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

