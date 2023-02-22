Centiva Capital LP Invests $1.31 Million in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003,900 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 815.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316,195 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,502,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,046,000 after buying an additional 1,604,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE MO opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.16.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

