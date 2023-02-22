Centiva Capital LP Has $1.58 Million Stake in Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,692 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Rigel Resource Acquisition were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 781,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 281,558 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Rigel Resource Acquisition by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 546,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Rigel Resource Acquisition by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRAC opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $10.58.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Profile

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

