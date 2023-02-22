Centiva Capital LP Acquires 207,400 Shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP – Get Rating) by 1,392.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,400 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 6.26% of SportsMap Tech Acquisition worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMAP. UBS Group AG grew its position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 1,419.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SMAP stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Profile

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

