Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.27-$4.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Colliers International Group decreased their price target on shares of Centerspace to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Centerspace from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Compass Point cut Centerspace from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Centerspace from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of CSR stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.45 million, a PE ratio of -35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.24. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $57.03 and a 12-month high of $108.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is -168.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 5.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Centerspace by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

