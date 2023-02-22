Celer Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $168.19 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Celer Network has a market cap of $168.19 million and $33.54 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can now be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.64 or 0.00419292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,600.51 or 0.27774685 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

