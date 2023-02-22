CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in CDW by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.86.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $205.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.78. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Further Reading

