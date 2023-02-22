Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Holdings Increased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 476.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,315 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,022,000 after buying an additional 75,387 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 372.7% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth $1,006,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,312. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $115.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91.

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Argus cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Catalent from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Catalent from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.30.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

