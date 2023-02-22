Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,973,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $176,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 444.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 30,707 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 69,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,861,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carrier Global Stock Performance

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.51. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

