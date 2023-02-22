Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $375.06 million.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Shares of CSV stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $33.01. The company had a trading volume of 85,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,040. The firm has a market cap of $485.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 15.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

CSV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Carriage Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Carriage Services from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

In other Carriage Services news, EVP Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,587.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carriage Services news, EVP Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,587.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,146.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,652 shares of company stock worth $44,908 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 210.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 51.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,500,000 after buying an additional 60,532 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at $356,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Further Reading

