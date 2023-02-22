CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) is Gagnon Securities LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,293,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,813 shares during the quarter. CareDx makes up 4.8% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 2.42% of CareDx worth $22,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,787,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CareDx by 38.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,214,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,094 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CareDx by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,487,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,331,000 after acquiring an additional 314,136 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in CareDx by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,490,000 after buying an additional 844,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,173,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 205,791 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $85,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 298,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,314.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $48,345.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 575,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,875,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $85,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 298,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,314.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,069 shares of company stock valued at $447,903. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $720.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.06. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNA. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CareDx from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

