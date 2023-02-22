Capital Square LLC Takes Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $164.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.07 and a 200-day moving average of $162.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.13 and a 52 week high of $217.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 102.00%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAA. Truist Financial lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.54.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

