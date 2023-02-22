Capital Square LLC Acquires New Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,310 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,386,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,174 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Dollar General by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,787,000 after acquiring an additional 438,407 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,214 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Dollar General by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 830,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar General Stock Down 0.5 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price objective (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.44.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $226.61 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.32.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

