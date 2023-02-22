CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.23. CanAsia Energy shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 3,500 shares trading hands.
CanAsia Energy Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20.
About CanAsia Energy
Canasia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
