Canadian Tire Co., Limited to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Tire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 17th. Desjardins analyst C. Li expects that the company will earn $3.35 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q4 2023 earnings at $9.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.36 EPS.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

Shares of CTC opened at C$324.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$282.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$277.93. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$243.18 and a 12 month high of C$425.00. The firm has a market cap of C$18.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.50.

Canadian Tire Announces Dividend

About Canadian Tire

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.97%.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

