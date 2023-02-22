Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Target Price to C$67.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WPM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. CSFB boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE WPM traded down C$1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$55.29. 662,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,594. The company has a quick ratio of 17.67, a current ratio of 18.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$39.05 and a 12 month high of C$65.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.99 billion and a PE ratio of 23.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Wheaton Precious Metals

In other news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 23,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total value of C$1,207,905.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,564,141.01. In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total value of C$1,773,000.90. Also, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 23,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total value of C$1,207,905.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,564,141.01. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,100 shares of company stock worth $4,325,858.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

