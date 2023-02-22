Camping World Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 5,353 put options on the company. This is an increase of 64% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,258 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CWH. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

Camping World Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE CWH traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.08. 1,622,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61. Camping World has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

Camping World Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Camping World during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Camping World by 51.3% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Camping World by 89.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

