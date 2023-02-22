Camping World Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 5,353 put options on the company. This is an increase of 64% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,258 put options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on CWH. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.
Camping World Stock Up 6.3 %
Shares of NYSE CWH traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.08. 1,622,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61. Camping World has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World
Camping World Company Profile
Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Camping World (CWH)
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
- JELD-WEN stock: When Execution Counts
- Analyst Confidence in Eli Lilly Boosted by Product Pipeline
Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.