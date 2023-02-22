Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 861,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 1,108,932 shares.The stock last traded at $25.70 and had previously closed at $26.01.
CWH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average is $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.
Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.
