Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 861,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 1,108,932 shares.The stock last traded at $25.70 and had previously closed at $26.01.

CWH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average is $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Camping World by 2,772.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,888 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Camping World by 1,558.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 649,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after buying an additional 610,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Camping World by 114.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 519,850 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Camping World by 12,962.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after buying an additional 366,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the second quarter valued at about $7,179,000. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

