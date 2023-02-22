Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.85 Per Share

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calian Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.00. The consensus estimate for Calian Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Calian Group’s FY2024 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C($0.08). Calian Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of C$160.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$151.57 million.

Calian Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Several other research analysts have also commented on CGY. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Bank of Montreal lowered their target price on Calian Group to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Calian Group from C$95.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$80.00.

TSE:CGY opened at C$60.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Calian Group has a 12 month low of C$52.70 and a 12 month high of C$72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$701.23 million, a PE ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Calian Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford sold 7,500 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.10, for a total value of C$495,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507 shares in the company, valued at C$1,289,412.70. In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford sold 7,500 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.10, for a total value of C$495,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507 shares in the company, valued at C$1,289,412.70. Also, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 3,000 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.67, for a total value of C$197,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,705,778.25. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $780,260. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

