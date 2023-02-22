Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.67% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.79.
Caesars Entertainment Price Performance
NASDAQ CZR opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $87.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment
Caesars Entertainment Company Profile
Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)
- Is There a Silver Lining to Capri Holdings Earnings Sell-Off?
- Akamai Technologies Earnings Sell-Off. A Buying Opportunity?
- 3 Restaurant Stocks Whose Price Action Is Beating The Market
- How to Trade Penny Stocks: A Step-by-Step Guide
- What is the Dividend Capture Strategy? How to Use it
Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.