Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2023

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.79.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ CZR opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $87.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,358,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,419 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,520,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 49.3% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,460,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,651,000 after buying an additional 1,143,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after buying an additional 1,083,789 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.