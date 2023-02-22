Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.79.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $87.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,358,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,419 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,520,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 49.3% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,460,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,651,000 after buying an additional 1,143,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after buying an additional 1,083,789 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

