Brokers Offer Predictions for Kadant Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Kadant in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.26. The consensus estimate for Kadant’s current full-year earnings is $8.92 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

KAI stock opened at $209.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Kadant has a 12 month low of $154.19 and a 12 month high of $219.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Kadant by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 182.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Kadant by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

