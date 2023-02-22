Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.3% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $32,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Broadcom by 138.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AVGO traded down $5.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $576.39. The company had a trading volume of 321,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,707. The stock has a market cap of $240.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $577.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $526.85. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.21.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

