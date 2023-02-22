BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) CEO Sells $568,934.60 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) CEO Neil Kumar sold 44,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $568,934.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,127,601.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Neil Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $1,321,200.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $920,400.00.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,460,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,817. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Several brokerages recently commented on BBIO. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1,501.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

See Also

