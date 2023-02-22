Braintrust Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 Million (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Braintrust token can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00004652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Braintrust has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. Braintrust has a total market cap of $88.92 million and $1.00 million worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust’s launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

