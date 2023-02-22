Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $4.46 Million Holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,956 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 1.27% of CTO Realty Growth worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 11.8% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 462,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after buying an additional 48,830 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 195.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 381,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 252,259 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 203.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 349,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 234,729 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 199.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 348,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 232,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.57 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jonestrading cut their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

