Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 105,495 Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $2,668,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 146.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 13,860.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIVO stock opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.45 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

