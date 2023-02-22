Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys 75,963 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,963 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 75,963 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Umpqua worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Umpqua by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,804,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,380,000 after purchasing an additional 150,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Umpqua by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,344,000 after purchasing an additional 164,322 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Umpqua by 10.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,343,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,429,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,884,000 after buying an additional 57,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 22.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,526,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,143,000 after buying an additional 658,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Umpqua Stock Performance

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.20 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Umpqua Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Further Reading

