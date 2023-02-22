Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 393,678 Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBVW)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBVW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 393,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,000.

Mobiv Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MOBVW opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.04. Mobiv Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.22.

Mobiv Acquisition Profile

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the electric vehicles and urban mobility industries in Asia and Europe. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

