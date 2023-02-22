Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 34,586 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,586 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at about $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at about $2,351,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at about $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KIM. Mizuho lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

KIM opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.33, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 613.33%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

