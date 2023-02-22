Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 1,992 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.53.
Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams
Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 2.1 %
SHW stock opened at $223.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The firm has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sherwin-Williams (SHW)
- 3 More Mid-Cap Biotechs The Street Sees Doubling
- 2 Auto Dealers Booking Record Profits
- HubSpot Shares Jump: Time To Buy?
- Is There a Silver Lining to Capri Holdings Earnings Sell-Off?
- Akamai Technologies Earnings Sell-Off. A Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.