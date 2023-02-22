Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Trading 5.2% Higher

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.80 and last traded at $71.97. 114,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 218,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.13 and a 200-day moving average of $68.33.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.02). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 53.89%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 21.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 2.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 56.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

