BNB (BNB) Trading 4.4% Higher This Week

BNB (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. BNB has a total market capitalization of $48.82 billion and approximately $587.93 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $309.20 or 0.01277784 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,896,886 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
