BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:ZUT traded up 0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,384. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of 22.00 and a fifty-two week high of 27.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 24.10.

