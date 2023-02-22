BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (ZWB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Stock Down 0.8 %

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) stock traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$19.29. 145,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,697. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.85. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a 12 month low of C$17.10 and a 12 month high of C$23.05.

