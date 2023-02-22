Blur Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $84.42 Million (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Blur has a total market cap of $84.42 million and approximately $481.70 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blur has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Blur token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00004287 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 389,018,131.6590563 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.95352518 USD and is down -22.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $575,205,146.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

